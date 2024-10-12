Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 94 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.83).
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
TW stock opened at GBX 151.95 ($1.99) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,285.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
