Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 94 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.83).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW stock opened at GBX 151.95 ($1.99) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Wimpey

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.