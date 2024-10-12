Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Donaldson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 23.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,342 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.