Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 23.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,342 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

