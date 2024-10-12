Insider Selling: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Sells 53,038 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £46,673.44 ($61,082.89).
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.30. Hays plc has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 111.90 ($1.46).
Hays Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hays Company Profile
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.
Featured Articles
