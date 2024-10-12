Insider Selling: Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Major Shareholder Sells 74,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $827,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,744.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 289,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

