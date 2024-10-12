Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $61,935.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,980,504.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

