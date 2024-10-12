Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Ralph Baxter Sells 5,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $266,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $47.59 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 0.65.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
