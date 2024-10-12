Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 217.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

