Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.35. 10,713,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 58,960,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 217.40%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 87,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 198.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.1% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 51,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

