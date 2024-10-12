Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

