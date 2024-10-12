International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.65. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $235.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

