International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.27.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $102.69 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.