Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Tops $46.21 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012816 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $46.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00045978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,263,043 coins and its circulating supply is 472,158,755 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

