Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Evexia Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

INTU stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $616.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day moving average is $628.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

