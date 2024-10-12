Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.82 and last traded at $68.02. Approximately 2,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

