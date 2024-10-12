Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Position Trimmed by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

