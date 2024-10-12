Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $962,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PUI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.