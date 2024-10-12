Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,493,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the previous session’s volume of 494,991 shares.The stock last traded at $21.08 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

