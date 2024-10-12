Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 78.2% in September

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 334,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.72. 83,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,710. The stock has a market cap of $249.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.