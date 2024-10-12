Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $493.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,644,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

