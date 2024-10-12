Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $493.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.55 and a 200-day moving average of $463.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

