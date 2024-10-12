Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $4,385,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $492.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

