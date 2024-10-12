Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dollar Tree Put Options (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 84,439 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical volume of 32,688 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.