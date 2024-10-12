InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.78.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Further Reading

