io.net (IO) Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One io.net token can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, io.net has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. io.net has a total market cap of $180.99 million and $69.87 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About io.net
io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.
io.net Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.
