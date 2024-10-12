Iowa State Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

EXC opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

