Iowa State Bank Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 17.4% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Linde by 80.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $474.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $483.36. The firm has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.85 and a 200-day moving average of $450.04.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

