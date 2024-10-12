Iowa State Bank Purchases 101 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 160,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.