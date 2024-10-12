iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.72 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 3,561,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

