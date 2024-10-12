IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.36.

IQV opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.99. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

