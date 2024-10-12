iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 125,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.