iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $57.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

