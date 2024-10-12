iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $583.09. The company has a market capitalization of $502.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.