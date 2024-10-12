iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. The company has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $583.09.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
