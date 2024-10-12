iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,299,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 432,542 shares.The stock last traded at $133.15 and had previously closed at $133.12.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.