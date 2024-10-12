iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,299,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 432,542 shares.The stock last traded at $133.15 and had previously closed at $133.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

