iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 2,009,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

