iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,334,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

