iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.