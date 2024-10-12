iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,878,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

