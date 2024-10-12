iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $102.07, with a volume of 6356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

