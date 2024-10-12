iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $102.07, with a volume of 6356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.