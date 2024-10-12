iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $102.07, with a volume of 6356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.