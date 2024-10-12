iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.19 and last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 13473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.97.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 798,883 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

