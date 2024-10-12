iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 632.1% from the September 15th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

