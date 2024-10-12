iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Asio Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

