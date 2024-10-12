iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

