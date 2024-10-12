iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $191.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

