iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after buying an additional 96,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $330.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $330.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

