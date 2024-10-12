iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWR stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.