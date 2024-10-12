iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Decreased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.81. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

