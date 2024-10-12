iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.69 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 5122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

