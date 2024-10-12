iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.