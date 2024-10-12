Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $111.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JXN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.